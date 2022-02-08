This Saree Made Out of Potato Chips Wrapper Proves Obsession for Blue Lay’s is Real

When it comes to fashion, we can go as bizarre as we can. From making paper dresses to using straws to make skirts, the internet blows our mind every time people try out creative fashion hacks. Now, a video is making rounds on the internet where a girl can be seen making a saree out of potato chips wrappers. Yes, you read that right. The wrapper which we throw after eating the chips can be reused into making a saree but we never thought so. A women-centric Instagram page going by the name BeBadass.in shared a video of a girl making a saree out of potato chips packets. She creatively used both sides of the wrapper to make a silver saree with a blue border.

In the video, the girl first shows a blue potato chips packet and later, does a transition in which she turns many packets of chips into a saree. The page captioned the video: ‘For the love of blue lays and saree’ with a heart in eyes emoji. The original video was credited to slow fashion brand mae.co.in, which recycles waste to create fashion. The video has been seen by thousands of people till now with many users commenting and reacting to it.

The Instagram page BeBadass.in has asked the users in the comments section whether they loved the trend or hated it. One of the users commented, “Saree ho to aisi warna na ho," while some asked what is this trend and stated that people do anything in name of art.

On the original creator’s page, people showered love and asked about how she came up with such an amazing idea. Taking a dig at reusing the packets one of the users asked, “Just curious, how do you get rid of the grease inside the packets?" The creator replied in a quirky way saying to lick the packet.

This isn’t the first-time internet is going mad over the crazy fashion hack. Earlier, a fashion blogger shared a photo of herself on Twitter wearing a dress made of KFC paper buckets. Now we have to see what’s the next OTT outfit the internet is going to present in front of us.

