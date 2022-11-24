This Scenic Aerial Video of Norway's Pulpit Rock Cliffside is Both Stunning And Scary

Aspects of some of the most stunning natural attractions, such as their location or a potential spooky past, can be both terrifying and thrilling. One such spot that draws visitors is Norway’s Pulpit Rock, which offers a breathtaking cliffside view as a backdrop. Pulpit Rock is the ideal tourist destination for anyone who has no fear of heights, loves exploration, and doesn’t mind taking a risk. Since there are no barricades surrounding the cliffside, it preserves its splendour and poses a certain degree of risk.

Pulpit Rock is especially notable for its uniform surface, which measures around 82 feet by 82 feet. In order to rest on this plateau-like area and take in the views, tourists frequently climb up to this location. A select number of courageous individuals even walk to the cliff’s ledge and sit down to swing their feet. BASE (Buildings, Antennas, Spans (bridges), and Earth) jumpers have begun jumping from Pulpit Rock, in the past few years.

A Twitter user posted an aerial video that showed several people on Pulpit Rock. The user shared the stunning video along with a tweet that read, "In the Southwestern tip of Norway is a near vertical cliff with a flat plateaux, with incredible views over Lysefjord. This is called pulpit rock." With over 1.2 million views and over 24,000 likes, this video has gone viral on social media.

One Twitter user wrote, “It’s hung on for thousands of years. We’ll probably be safe up there in our lifetime."

Another user commented “When I was there, there were 20-30mph winds. I didn’t dare approach the edge, but some people did, sitting with their legs dangling."

Another user then saw a noticeable, deep fissure in the cliff that might eventually give rise to safety concerns and wrote, “This deep crack right here is especially concerning….no?"

“I “love “all the people commenting on the crack, as if they somehow think that Norwegian geological experts never think to check and the public are let up there without any thought for their safety," wrote a fourth user.

Many individuals were amazed at the spectacular scenery, but some also mentioned how the cliff made them worry about the safety of the tourists.

