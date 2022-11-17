This School Dropout Now Owns Four Houses; Know Her Secret Here

It is often said that education is necessary to make a good living. However, it doesn’t mean that one cannot lead a good lifestyle, deprived of money, otherwise. People often find other ways to make money that are more innovative than conventional jobs and end up having lifestyles they might not have had even after completing their education. In a similar instance, a woman, who dropped out of school at the age of 16, has given her kids a great lifestyle, boasting four houses. She has not only turned her life around but also has the ability to employ others and change their lives for good.

According to a report by the Mirror, Rachel Ollington secured her first property at the age of 18. The mum-of-three is a proud owner of four beautiful properties today and has shared some important insights on how anyone can do the same. Rachel did everything she could to buy her first property even when the mortgage rates were as high as 7%.

She shared, “When I was buying my first home, mortgage rates were higher than they are now. Money was always tight for me when I was growing up; any extra cash after paying the bills was saved for Christmas or birthdays. So, I know how it feels."

Rachel and her family are currently living in her third property, which is a four-bedroom house that costs about £475,000, located in Wickford, Essex. She had bought the house for £183,000 back in 2005. Rachel co-founded a sales estate agency, called Vesta Essex, which has enabled her to have as much wealth as she has right now. She even has more than 11,000 Instagram followers and helps young people succeed the way she did.

