This Short Wife Reveals How it's Like to Live With a Tall Husband

It is said that true love transcends all differences in religion, caste, community, nationality or gender. Add a difference in height to that, although it probably goes without saying. However, we are emphasising because of the interesting stories shared by a couple who have a difference of 1 foot 7 inches between them and use unconventional ways to often make up for the difference.

Bethany Kasaurang and her husband Danny may be a sight when they are seen in public together. Bethany is 4’10" while Danny is 6’5". The couple has more than 90,000 followers on Tiktok, where Bethany often talks about the shortcomings they face because of the big height difference.

According to a New York Times post, among many things shared by Bethany on TikTok, the most hilarious ones are her tripping over her husband’s ‘gigantic’ shoes and the hilarity that ensues when they try to dance together. She also reveals that Danny’s clothes can fit into two of her.

She also reveals how Danny pulls her leg by putting things on the absolute top shelf, out of her reach for her tiny stature. She also dramatically demonstrates how she adjusts her car seat after he drives her vehicle. Bethany also reveals she sometimes stands on a tool or a chair to often come face to face with her husband. However, she does acknowledge that all these ordeals are plain fun and they are a happily married couple and she is a proud wife.

Many women in the comments started talking about how their husbands were gigantic in stature while one went on to say that her husband was 6’9". On being asked to show how they looked dancing, Bethany also later posted a video of her dancing with Danny.

