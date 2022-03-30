This Signboard Reading 'Our Dogs Climb Trees' Passes the Vibe Check

Dogs are sometimes a handful for owners, but this dog owner had to put up a sign for them. A video shared on Reddit has gone viral because of a perfect coincidence or superb timing. In the video, a sign that is put up on a tree is seen from a distance. Upon zooming in the sign reads, “Our Dog’s Climb Trees, They’re fine”. But the hilarious part is that a dog is seen right above the sign on the tree staring at the camera. The notion of little dogs with an attitude is pretty popular on the Internet and this one has got heaps of it.

The caption of the video read, “they had to put up a signboard for their tree-climbing dogs”. The dog’s reaction in the video makes it hilarious with some even arguing that it is mouthing the word “what?”. As per the reactions, it seems that tiny dogs climbing weird places is a common phenomenon. One of the comments said that “there's one home we would get calls about frequently because there was a dog on the roof of the garage. Every time we sent police out, there was no dog to be found, homeowners didn't have a dog, neighbours didn't have a dog, total mystery where this dog came from, but we got enough calls about it that I'm certain that there was some dog that just really liked climbing onto that roof.”

Other incidents of Labradors escaping by climbing on trees and Rottweilers standing on fences to scare people were also mentioned in the comments. But what seemed to bother most of the people was the misplaced apostrophe on the sign.

The video has left netizens into splits and has gone viral. It has received over 75,000 likes and the number is growing.

