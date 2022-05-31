This Spacebar Hack For Smartphones May Change the Way You Text Forever

Making an error while typing and then trying to place the little cursor of your smartphone keypads exactly before a particular letter can get on your nerves. A recent video has brought a life-changing hack to light that tends to ease up this struggle. The clip shows an incredible, yet lesser-known, use of the spacebar on your keypads. “How old were you when you discovered the spacebar on your phone isn’t just for spaces!” the text in the video reads.

The clip shows a person typing “make a mistake” in the text box using a mobile keypad. Then, surprisingly, he swipes the spacebar that makes the cursor move like a mouse pointer. The hack basically allows the user to easily reach between letters and eliminates the need to delete the entire text due to an error.

Although the feature is not new and is believed to have been there all this while, many seemed to be oblivious of it. In the video, a man is seen reacting to the trick that left him in disbelief.

The video managed to amass nearly 4 lakh views on Twitter and elicited varying reactions from users. This person was shocked to know of the trick and wondered what all her phone was capable of.

Some users seemed to be already aware of the hack and claimed that they had been using it. This one was quite surprised that very few knew of it and tagged it as “widespread knowledge”.

Others shared that they tried swiping on the spacebar but it changed the language instead of moving the cursor.

To this, another user chimed in and extended help.

The hack was also shared in 2018 by another Twitter user. Sharing a screenshot of an iPhone keypad, the user highlighted how the spacebar can be used to move the cursor.

While it is believed that the feature has been there in iPhones since 2015, tell us if you already knew about it.

