This Spider was on the Verge of Extinction. It Has Been Revived Now

In something that we don’t often hear about, the Fen Raft spider, which was on the verge of extinction, has shown signs of revival. Fen Raft Spider is large in size and dark brown. This spider lives on banks of ponds and ditches. They put their front legs on the water’s surface. This way, they feel the vibrations of potential prey.

Fen Raft Spiders go underwater to either hunt or when they feel threatened. Their targets are invertebrates. Sometimes, they also target tadpoles or small fish. Fen Raft Spiders were classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature species Red list.

According to a Royal Society for the Protection of Birds report, their number has grown to thousands. The best thing about these spiders is that they are not harmful to humans. They can be found behind the sofa or wardrobes. Fan Raft Spiders are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

Tim Strudwick from RSPB said that Fan Raft Spiders are UK’s rarest invertebrates. Tim said that he felt very proud that his team was behind its recovery. Tim said that female Fan Raft Spiders are quite impressive in size.

These spiders can be best found in wetland areas, like RSPB Strumpshaw Fen in the Norfolk Broads. According to Tim, these spiders are seen in grazing marshy ditches. They are quite easy to find from June to September. He said that this is also the time when young Fan Raft Spiders are born.

British Arachnological Society, Suffolk and Sussex Wildlife Trusts, Natural England and Broads Authority have also helped RSPB revive this species. It has been a translocation project among these species.

Fen Raft Spider bodies are over 20 mm in length. They are about 70-mm including their legs.

