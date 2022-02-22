This Start-Up Has Developed an Alternative to Meat From This Air. Read To Know More

Meat can be made out of thin air. Shocked? But it’s true. Researchers have now claimed to have the vegetarian option of meat from the protein present in the air. This might sound like a science fiction film, but if researchers are to be believed, it’s possible. A start-up, Air Protein, has used very advanced technology and launched a project to make meat from thin air.

Dr Lisa Dysaon, the co-founder of the company, is an award-winning physicist and she has helped her team create an alternative to meat. This alternative has been made purely by extracting protein from the air. In this project Co2, that is carbon dioxide, is converted into amino acid using some microbes and what they get is protein powder.

This powder or dough is used to make meatless products. As per Dr Lisa, while the dough is prepared with Co2, it is carbon negative. This means that it is completely safe for eating. Air protein has taken the inspiration of this technology from research done by space agency NASA in the 1960s. In this research, NASA was trying to find ways through which space travellers could arrange food for themselves through the air.

NASA discovered these microbes called hydrogenotrophs. When these are brought in contact with Co2 in the right conditions, the amino acid is made. The company has prepared a completely different product from this, though. This process is completed in a large tank. They get a new product after fermentation. Dyson has claimed that this meat will be cheaper and more durable than other meat options.

