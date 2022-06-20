This Strawberry Optical Illusion Has Troubled Internet Since 2018. What Colour Do You See?

An optical illusion image of strawberries topped on a tart has resurfaced, four years after it made its way to the Internet. And even after all these years, social media users are unable to guess its right colour. In 2018, Japanese psychologist Akiyoshi Kitaoka shared the picture for the first time and it went viral. The colour of the strawberries in the photo confused everyone. While many said that the strawberries appear red to them, Kitaoka revealed that there was no red pixel at all in the photo. The red pixels were replaced with grey ones to create the illusion.

While the majority of the Twitter users argued that the strawberries were red in colour, Kitaoka said that it was not true. “Strawberries appear to be reddish, though the pixels are not,” the Japanese psychologist tweeted.

Advertisement

If you are also left scratching your head about the real colour of the strawberries, a study published in Current Biology explains the confusion. Our minds capture common images and store visualisations in our memory. We then equate certain colours as exclusive to specific objects and that can fool our minds, this is referred to as memory colour, the 2013 study stated.

The occurrence is also known as “cortical colouring-in.” It transpires through the brain’s visual cortex, which is found in the occipital lobe.

In this optical image, the answer to why the majority of the people refuse to believe the strawberries aren’t red is that their brains are used to seeing the fruit as red only. Due to this their brains naturally perceive the red colour even in the apparently grey strawberries.

Advertisement

In recent times optical illusions have become a viral trend but they are much more than that. Many times, the optical illusions hold real value for researchers, as they help to uncover the inner workings of the human mind.

Often these brain teasers claim to reveal characteristics of individuals as well.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.