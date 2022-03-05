This Stray Dog With Yellow Paws Is A Mystery For Animal Experts

The world is home to numerous species of animals and many of them go viral on the internet owing to their unique characteristics. At present, a picture of one such unusual dog is doing rounds on the internet. The paws of this dog are yellow, and from a distance, it appears as if the canine is wearing yellow gloves.

The crossbred dog, Marigold, is three years old and was spotted roaming around farms in the United Kingdom. The pooch is now being taken care of at the RSPCA Bath Cats and Dogs Home in Somerset and is awaiting adoption from loving owners.

According to the CEO of RSPCA Bath Cats and Dogs Home, Rachel Jones it is a puzzle as to how Marigold has golden paws. Rachel said the dog’s paws may have turned yellow owing to dye or pesticides in the fields of farmers where she was spotted roaming.

It could also be the effect of sore feet or iodine spray. The colour has started to vanish now and Marigold will be back to her natural white colour soon.

Since Marigold was a stray dog, there isn’t much information available about her. “We believe that she is not accustomed to living in a home and needs owners who can give her time to settle. Once Marigold starts trusting you, she enjoys attention," said Rachel.

The spotting of dogs in unique colours is not new as recently a bulldog gave birth to a green-furred puppy in Canada. What’s surprising is that the green coloured puppy is in a healthy condition and has been behaving normally since birth.

The owner of the Bulldog, Trevor claimed that he instantly Googled about green colour puppies after the puppy’s birth and found that this rare incident has happened a few times across the world.

