This Tailor Has Been Offering Silk Screen Curtains to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirupati For Years

An ordinary tailor is blessed with a divine boon as he has been stitching and offering handmade screen curtains to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala for the past 24 years. Mani is an ordinary tailor who has been living at Theerthakatta Street in Tirupati of Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh. He is popular for stitching handmade screen curtains.

He stitched a hundi made of cloth and installed the hundi at Goddess Sri Padmavathi Temple. The cloth made hundi received a good response and after getting instructions from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD), he started stitching screen curtains for Lord Venkateswara Swamy which has to be decorated in the sanctum sanctorum of the Swamy on the day of Koyil Alwar Thirumanjanam, a day before the celestial Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala. Then onwards, Mani became popular as Paradala (screen curtains) Mani and has been offering the curtains for the past 24 years.

Apart from offering divine service to Lord Venkateswara Swamy, Paradala Mani also offers silk screen curtains to Sri Kalahastheeswara Swamy in Sri Kalahasti, Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy in Kanipakam and Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy in Srisailam. If anyone approaches him to get silk screen curtains for houses, he simply refuses the offer by saying that his service is only dedicated to the gods and goddesses. Paradala Mani is also famous for stitching police uniforms.

When contacted by News18, Paradala Mani said, “I am blessed with the rarest opportunity to stitch and supply screen curtains to Lord Venkateswara Swamy. The Swamy himself became a driving force for me in moving forward to perform this sacred service. The sacred ritual of Koyil Alwar Thiru Manjanam takes place four times a year at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. The tradition of offering silk screen curtains to the Lord Venkateswara Swamy has been followed for the past 24 years. The god himself gave me a divine opportunity to offer three types of screen curtains and two kuralas four times a year which makes me very happy. We offer the curtains to Kulasekhara Padi, which is adjacent to the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, Ramulavaari Meda and main entrance where gods Jaya and Vijaya serve as gatekeepers and another two kuralas to Lord Balaji."

Explaining the procedure to follow in offering the screen curtains, “We get ready with the silk screen curtains by Monday, which falls one day before the Koyil Alwar Thirumanjanam. Later, we reach Tirumala by walking and take a holy bath in the sacred pushakarini (a pond located at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple). Later we have a darshan of the presiding deity at Varaha Swamy Temple. We offer silk screen curtains and kuralas to the Swamy on Koyil Alwar Thirumanjanam, which is held on Tuesday. I feel that offering curtains to Swamy is nothing but the divine blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy being showered upon me forever," Paradala Mani said with the folded hands.

