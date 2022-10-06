This Telangana Village is Litigation Free With No Police Complaint Registered in 40 Years

At a time when police stations have been suffocated with a large number of complaints from petty issues to major crimes, a remote village in Telangana is surprising everyone as there is not even a single complaint that was registered at a nearby police station from the villagers for the past four decades.

Ryagatlapally is a village with a population of 930 and 180 families in Bhiknur Mandal of Kamareddy district in Telangana. Kamareddy Special Judicial Magistrate of First Class and District Legal Services Authority Chairman Justice Sridevi has declared the village a ‘Litigation Free village’ and issued a certificate in this regard on the recent occasion of Independence Day. The certificate was handed over to the representatives of the village administrative committee.

The credit goes to the villagers who have been settling disputes by approaching the village heads for the past 40 years. According to the Kamareddy Superintendent of Police, Srinivas, there is no trace of domestic violence and no disputes among the villagers as per the records. He expressed his happiness in finding such a village without any litigation so far.

According to the village heads, as there is a chance of clashes and disputes among the villagers due to alcohol consumption, the belt shop which has been making business for the past 12 years, was closed recently. It was also decided that if anyone sells alcohol, they will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 to the village administrative committee.

There is also a Senior Citizens Committee with 63 members to find a solution to the problems faced by the elders. The committee members even visit the house of the concerned and make a compromise between the elders and their family members.

As the village is totally dependent on agriculture, the villagers have laid roads to the last acre of the farmland in and around the village. The village has been economically empowering by growing vegetables and selling them in the nearby markets at profitable prices. The unity and brotherhood among the villagers has been leading the village towards overall development.

The officials concerned have called upon the heads of the other villages to follow Ryagatlapally as a model village and develop their villages as litigation-free villages.

