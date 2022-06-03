This Telangana Village Never Witnesses Evenings Due to its Unusual Topography

E Santhosh

Kodurupaka village of Sultanabad mandal in Peddapalli district of Telangana has been drawing the attention of people from surrounding areas for its unique geographical conditions. The village never witnesses evening, one of the segments of a 24-hour day. The sun rises late and sets early as there as four hillocks in four directions of the village. The hillock located towards the east of the village is called Golla Gutta, Ranganayakula Gutta in the west, Paamubanda Gutta in the south and Nambuladri Swamy Gutta in the north. The four hillocks surrounding the village have been showing their influence on the timings of sunrise and sunset.

As the Golla Gutta in the east direction becomes a wall to the rising sun, sunlight reaches the village late. When compared to other places the sun rays fall on the village after a delay of sixty minutes. With the sun hiding behind the Ranganayakula Gutta, darkness covers the village at 4 pm. Every house and street in the village has to switch on lights at 4 pm. According to experts, reflection and refraction of light are the main reasons behind the unusual weather conditions in the village.

In general, a 24-hour day consists of four segments like morning, afternoon, evening and night. But here in Kodurupaka, the village has three segments such as morning, afternoon and night. The day time in the village is less when compared to the surrounding villages. So people called the village as ‘Moodu Jhamula Kodurupaka’ (Three-segment-Kodurupaka). Actually, during the Nizam period, the village’s name was Podalapaka, and later, the name was changed to Kodurupaka.

The special geographical conditions in the village have been influencing the day to day activities of the villagers. The people complete their work early and reach their homes. Working women also reach their home early by 3 pm.

With hillocks, greenery, a temple, and Kanala Vaagu - a water stream flowing around the village, Kodurupaka village is an old tourist spot. People from nearby villages and towns have been visiting the village to witness the sun rise and sun set. Sarpanch of the village, Sagar, has been requesting government officials concerned to recognise the uniqueness of the village and develop the village as a tourist spot.

