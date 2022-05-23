This TikToker Has a 'Jedi Trick' to Slow Down and Silence Your Thoughts

Our mind is a complex thing and it seems that now and then, the mind needs to be controlled and silenced. This is done to shut negative or complicated thoughts away for some time. The more thoughts we have, the more we find ourselves preoccupied with them and worrying about situations that do not even exist. Therefore, it becomes extremely important to silence the mind for some part of the time in a day.

In what comes as a bizarre revelation, a TikTok channel named The Mental Level teaches people tricks to slow down or even stop their thoughts, reports LadBible. A person can usually get caught up in his train of thoughts. However, this TikTok channel’s videos are said to be effective and have been helping people all across the globe. The video explains in detail a “Jedi mind trick to slow down and eventually stop your mind completely any time you want." Here is how it goes. The trick uses a type of meditation which has been inspired by spiritual teacher Eckhart Toll. It asks listeners to slow their breathing and focus on what their next thought might be.

This trick is being compared with the process of noting. In this process, a person is asked to label their thoughts and then release them. According to a report by Ladbible, the video states, “Ask again. Stick with this until you find a rhythm to experience the full effect."

As per the comments, the trick worked for several people. “You just set my brain in airplane mode," wrote a person. “Omg I just realized why I be going blank when I’m trying to talk to people… it’s cause I be trying to think of what I’m to say next," mentioned another person.

It is believed that there is no better way to tame and control the mind than meditation. Meditation allows us to have time for ourselves while shutting away all the thoughts and finding inner peace. However, many people fail to understand the concept of meditation. Unlike yoga and other physical exercises, the focus of meditation is not to attain the perfect posture or position, but it is to control your thoughts.

