This Tiny Bible Discovered in UK Library Can Only Be Read With a Magnifying Glass

A replica of an ancient “chained Bible" was recently discovered among thousands of uncatalogued collections at Leeds Central Library. The 1911 Bible is 1.9-inch x 1.3-inch and contains both the Old and New Testaments. The text written in the Bible is very small and requires a magnifying glass to read. Chained Bible used to be a thing in the 15th century where these Bibles were hooked to chains that people could wear. It was done so that the people would not have to make off with it. The tiny Bible found among the large uncatalogued collection was a replica printed more than 100 years ago.

The Bible was published by Oxford University Press. At the time of publishing, the press claimed that the book was the smallest Bible in the world, as was written on the book. However, it is not true, claims Rhian Isaac, the special collection senior librarian at the library. Isaac stated that the cataloguing was done during the lockdown, which revealed roughly 3,000 items, including some dating back to the 15th century.

“A lot of items in our collection were either brought overtime or they might have been donated," she said, as reported by PA Media. “We have done quite a lot of work during the lockdown on cataloguing our rare books and special collection. Before that, hardly any of these books had ever been seen by anyone or ever been found."

Isaac also mentioned that the Leeds Central Library is taking the initiative to show the collection to anyone who is interested. “We ask people to get in touch and we can bring them out for people to see," she said. According to Isaac, the collection would not be reserved only for academics or researchers.

As per a BBC report, the collection also had other finds such as Nouveau Cours de Mathematique, a book by Bernard Forest de Belidor published in 1725.

