This Tiny Building in US Costs a Staggering Rs 2.8 Crore Because of its Military Past

A seemingly tiny building at Kansas state in the US has gone up for sale with a staggering price tag of $3,80,000 (Rs2.8 crore). While the price may seem unjustifiable, there’s much more in this building than the things that meet your eyes at first look. The tiny concrete building is not just a usual building but a bunker that was formally owned by the US military. When you enter through the tiny appearing concrete structure on the ground, you get into a large underground bunker built to withstand missiles and even a nuclear strike. The property was among the 12 sites in Kansas where Atlas F series missiles could be launched in the USA. The bunker reportedly withheld two ballistic missile attacks during the 1960s, reported LadBible

So, it is not just a piece of property but a piece of history that you get with that price tag. The building also has a long list of unparallel safety offerings but when it comes to comfort and luxury, there’s a lot left to be desired.

What exactly do you get for this Rs 2.8 crore price tag?

Sitting on a plot of 11 acres, the 6900 square foot property has all basic amenities to offer like electricity, running water, and a forced sewage system to the ground surface. In other words, it has all the basic facilities a modern family would need to survive.

As per the property’s listing, it was formerly used for the launch control centre and living quarters for the army crew. The main missile silo is located in the main structure at a depth of 170 feet. In addition to the underground bunker, the buyer will also get a hangar-like building above the ground when they buy this property. The building is being offered at USD 380,000 by Hirsch Real estate, who have listed it as a ‘one-room building for office or storage’.

Now, that’s quite an understatement for that offering! What do you think?

