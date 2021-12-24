This Tiny House in UK is for Sale, But its Price Will Blow Your Mind

A tiny house in the UK’s Grimston Park Estate in North Yorkshire is extremely small but its value is in crores. According to reports, it is on sale for an eye-popping amount of 235,000 pounds, roughly Rs. 2.3 crore.

The house has two storeys – the bedroom is on the ground floor, while a spiral staircase takes you to the living room, bathroom, and kitchen, as well as a beautiful and compact courtyard.

The current owners of this beautiful property are 60-year-old Debra Bowman and 61-year-old Dave Bowman who are selling it off after 20 long years of residing there. According to reports, they had moved into the building on February 1, 2000, and had lived there ever since.

Speaking to the Metro, Debra said, “Moving to this home was one of the best decisions I have ever made, and whoever the new owners are, they are certain to love the property."

“We formerly had a really large, semi-detached home in York, and we were wondering if we actually could handle downsizing quite so drastically from a three-bedroom to a one-bedroom property with ease," she added. She also said that all fears that they initially had were blown away when they stepped into the beautiful home.

Pointing out its benefits, Debra said that it was right in the middle of nature and was only a 20 minutes walk to either York or Leeds and only a 40-minute drive to Leeds Bradford airport.

The couple said that one of the other perks of living in such a tiny house was that all cleaning could be completed in thirty minutes.

The house boasts of a glass-panelled roof above the living room to let in more light and make the space look bigger. The house also reportedly dates back to 1086 in the Domesday book.

