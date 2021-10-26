This Tiny Island in South Atlantic Ocean Doesn't Have Single Covid-19 Case. Here's Why

The Covid-19-induced lockdown last year affected all of us badly. However, life carried on as usual in Saint Helena. Located some 1,200 miles (2,000 km), west of the African nation of Angola, St Helena has a population of around 4,500 people. St Helena’s remains one of only a handful of places on planet Earth to have not reported a single case of coronavirus.

This island is best known because of Napoleon, who died here in 1821, according to news.com.au. The vast expanse of the blue sea is a treat to the eyes and dolphins have also been reportedly spotted.

Although the island hasn’t yet had a single case of Covid, there are numerous restrictions in place for visitors. Every tourist, who comes to this island, has to be quarantined in the Broadless Camp for 14 days.

This camp was created for airport workers, but since the outbreak of Covid-19, it has been turned into a quarantine centre. Even when the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in the United Kingdom, this tiny island handled the situation efficiently. All the tourists who come are compulsorily required to submit a corona negative report 72 hours before arrival and a negative report even before leaving.

St Helena Government’s head of visitor information services, Matthew Joshua, says that the island was one of the few places to remain on the green list when the UK government introduced the Covid-19 traffic light system sometime around May. “We’re getting an increase in inquiries. It has put St Helena on the map," says Joshua.

