This Tiny UK House is Just as Wide as its Front Door. It Costs Rs 1 Cr. Here's Why

A tiny house, just about as wide as its front door, is on sale for Rs 1 crore in Somerset, United Kingdom. While the Backbit Cottage appears to be an extremely small property, the inside story is a little different. The only drawback, however, is that the Somerset house is sandwiched between two larger houses, and therefore, the buyer will have to be a little creative to use the space.

The cottage is built on two levels. The front door opens to a spacious porch room. The ground floor also includes a kitchen and a living room with a wood stove. A bedroom and a bathroom are located on the first floor. The house also has a long passageway leading to it, which 247 Property Auctions describes as having “narrow but useful frontage."

Advertisement

Scott Gray, the owner of 247 Property Auctions and the star of the BBC show Homes Under The Hammer, described the home as having a “wealth of charm and character" and being a “deceptively Tardis-like property."

This house may appear small from the outside, but it contains many secrets inside. With this house, you’ll also get a wood-burning stove, beautiful windows and ceilings. The house is up for auction until April 14, 2022. This house is available to anyone, according to Scott Gray, the auctioneer, who is bidding on it. Anyone interested in purchasing it can go to 247 Property Auctions and place a bid.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.