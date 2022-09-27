This Toddler Has Been Scoring Goals Since Birth

There are no shortcuts to any place worth going. And this kid has been proving his dedication towards being a footballer since infancy. Though it might have more to do with his father being a football fan than the kid having his life figured out. In a video montage posted on Instagram, the little kid, Luca Reed can be seen kicking football ever since he was born. The caption over the video read “POV: Your dad buys you a football and goal post". Since his birth, Luca has been kicking the ball into the net to score goals. Now a toddler, the tradition continues. Although he hadn’t learned to walk, he has nailed the skills to kick the ball into the goal.

Check it out here:

Advertisement

Netizens are amused by not just the father’s dedication but also baby Luca’s amazing skills. Many remarked he would be a professional with all the training he has been getting. Others called him a football star or legend in making. “Bro scored more goals before he knew how to walk than me ever," an Instagram user wrote.

Another commented, “Finally some one is coming to save manchester united."

A third user wrote, “He wins! That’s all, he wins, here’s his trophy" he added a trophy emoji, followed by, “(its rubber so he can chew on it)." Another one joked and said, “Finally some one is coming to save manchester united." A social media user also wrote, “Project Mbappe."

Ronaldo been real quiet since this came out," read another one. “Bro scored more goals before he knew how to walk than me ever," penned an Instagram user.

Advertisement

The video has over 917K likes and 9.3M views. Baby Luca seems to be an avid Manchester United fan and has several videos of him playing football.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here