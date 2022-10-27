'This Too Shall Pass': Babar Azam Trolled after Pakistan's Defeat to Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

Babar Azam’s tweet from earlier this year in support of his cricket counterpart Virat Kohli came back to haunt him on Twitter on Thursday after Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan by 1-run victory in a nail-biting T20 World Cup clash in Perth. Chasing a below-par target of 131 set by Zimbabwe, the ever-reliable duo of Azam and Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed in a span of an over, much to the dismay of Pakistani fans.

Shan Masood was the lone fighter in the lot but his 44 couldn’t save the sinking ship of Pakistan.

Grim faces were witnessed at the Optus Stadium where the Pakistani fans had gathered for an easy and breezy win against the World Cup minnows Zimbabwe. But it weren’t meant to be.

Following the shocking defeat and his cheap dismissal, Azam’s old tweet trended on the microblogging site Twitter.

Reverse UNO? Pretty much.

The fact that Azam’s side ended up on the losing side in previous thriller where Virat Kohli’s heroics saw India home wasn’t forgotten.

With back-to-back setbacks in the T20 World Cup, Twitter wants Babar Azam to know: “This Too Shall Pass. Stay strong."

Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava were brilliant with the new ball. Raza was exceptional in the middle overs. Whenever, the game seemed to be slipping away, they managed to grab a wicket. Despite all of it, this was still Pakistan’s game to win but it was Zimbabwe who kept their nerve and emerged victorious in the end.

3 in 3 is what they needed but they failed to do so. Zimbabwe were on cloud 9, they were elated.

