This Turkish Doctor Can Give You Baritone Voice Through Surgery

Many of us are not satisfied with the natural attributes that we have been born with and often wish we looked or sounded like someone else. While it is completely fine to accept ourselves as we are, it does appeal to us if we have a chance to change some aspects about ourselves that we are unsatisfied with. You can certainly change your body shape with training and exercise but have you ever imagined being able to change your voice? Most of us, particularly men, want a deep baritone voice rather than a meek one. You may think you will have to live with your voice for a lifetime but a Turkish doctor has been helping people change their voices for 15 years.

According to a report published in Oddity Central, Turkish doctor Dr Kursat Yelken has been undertaking cosmetic voice surgery to deepen the voices of his clients since the last 15 years. He performs between 100-150 surgeries annually. He claims that this surgery has been available for a long time but only recently it has come to the attention of the people.

Dr Yelken has said that many people come to him to get a baritone voice. They range from corporate biggies with a thin voice who want a deeper one in order to exert authority on the junior employees to transmen or transwomen who want to change their voice according to the gender they identify themselves with.

Trying to explain the surgery in simple terms, Dr Yelken, who trained at Harvard Medical School, said that an incision is made in the lower part of the neck and the thyroid cartilage is pushed backwards. This surgery results in the voice becoming heavy. This process is completed by giving local anaesthesia. The patient can even choose the tone and pitch of his voice on his own. The patient can speak immediately after the surgery although the voice sounds hoarse for some time. The healing process can take up to 8 months.

