This Twitter Debate on Delhi vs Bengaluru Rent Will Make Mumbaikars Chuckle

There are many posts debating the merits and demerits of three metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, but this is not a new thing. Every city has its own fan base where people stood up for their city’s pride and culture. Meanwhile, Bengaluru residents have found a new way to find out flatmates through Twitter posts, where users started sharing some truly stunning properties to attract customers. Here is the first case, a user named @aditichoprax looking for flatmates where she shared a beautiful 4bhk duplex with rent and deposit.

Here is the tweet:

Mumbaikars quickly noted the rent and deposits in these above posts which would not go far in Mumbai city. It is said that Mumbai is a city which is infamous for its high rent.

This has later turned into some hilarious memes, check them out:

Suddenly, people from Delhi jumped into the debate between ‘Bangalore vs Bombay’ on Twitter. However several residents of Delhi NCR pointed out that they were paying less rent compared to the other two cities.

Another user summed up all the arguments of netizens in one table.

What is your opinion on this?

