This Twitter Thread on Adorable Indie Dogs Will Make You Smile

When it comes to animals, we all can agree that dogs make one of the best companions. They exhibit such unquestionable loyalty and unflinching love to us that we can’t help adoring them. A Twitter user’s post about her sweet little companion Indie has left Twitter smiling. This user shared four beautiful snaps of her pet dog. She wrote in the caption that the breed is not aggressive and ugly. She expressed that Indies are not dirty and are very gorgeous. She described Indie dogs as sturdy, loving and gentle. This user then asked others to share the snaps of their dogs under the thread.

Advertisement

People went on to share beautiful photographs of their pets. Have a look at this photo. The user describes how she picked the animal, Rumer, from streets when the baby was just 20 days old.

Another user tweeted the photo of her pet Indie. She introduced her as Lizzy, Rumer’s twin. The user said that the black and white animal was picked when he was 3 weeks old.

This one is going to bring a smile on your faces. The person in the video is trying to make his pet Indies dance in this one. Watch the innocent animals shaking their legs as they try to get that treat from their master.

Advertisement

The name of this sweet Indie is going to leave you chuckling. Smartly dressed, the animal looks so alert.

Check out this heart-melting photo. The animal is one-eyed but beautiful. Have a look at those nice, stunning ears.

Cute little Simba is enjoying his birthday bash. The animal poses for the camera wearing a red jacket.

People often share all their belongings with their pets. Looks like this female dog has captured all the belongings of her parent.

Which one has melted your heart the most?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.