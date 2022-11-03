This Twitter Thread on Cosplay Has Everyone in Splits

A Twitter thread which is going viral documents the most affordable yet impressive costume play outfits. Cosplay has become a popular hobby lately. People usually shell out a lot of money to get into the aptest costume of their favourite character. During Halloween, this becomes even more popular. However, this man on Twitter has the most hilarious solution for the problem. It captured some of the most iconic movie scenes and even pop culture symbols.

All these creations are by Anucha “Cha" Saengchart, who is a social media personality in Thailand. He can be seen improvising household materials such as laundry clips, leftover cardboard, and even toothpaste. Have a look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This one’s so good i didn’t understand why he was showing the toothbrush and the toothpaste at first," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “This is one of the greatest threads of all time. I can’t leave Twitter if there is gold like this flying around."

Meanwhile, earlier on Halloween, a woman transformed herself into a scary monster. The video begins with her recording the process of how she created the monster look. She created prosthetics using tissue and cotton along with fake monster teeth that are drenched with fake blood. She then shows off her finished look which is completed with black horns on her head and movable wings on her back. Her look is both terrifying and epic.

With over 25.6k views the video has stirred the internet. Users were gobsmacked by the woman’s Halloween costume and praised her for putting in so much time and effort. Kat stated in the comments that the look took her 9 hours to complete the entire look. One of the users wrote, “Damn girl, that’s next level".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here