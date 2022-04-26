This Twitter User's 'Hack' on Never Getting Your Uber Cancelled is Pure Genius

An Uber driver cancelling on you in the middle of a heat wave is somewhere up there with the worst things that can happen to a person on any given day. Humankind is united in facing this problem: if you have used an app to book a ride, you’ve been cancelled on out of nowhere and with no reasonable explanation at least once. People driving these cars are- shocker- human beings and mostly daily wage earners who have to take many different things into account to make their livelihood, but on social media, this ride-cancelling phenomenon has given rise to a new genre of comedy. Indians are, however, not the inventors of “jugaad" for nothing. This guy on Twitter thinks he has “hacked the system" and figured out how to make an Uber driver not bail on you.

When you read this “hack", it should be noted that it’s never a good idea to mislead a daily wage earner, because chances are they will encounter personal loss greater than someone who is engaged otherwise.

Sometimes the solutions are really just hiding in plain sight, it would seem. A little bit of compassion can go a long way. Highlighting the daily struggles faced by rental car drivers, a LinkedIn user recently shared an anecdote. Ten minutes or so into her journey, Priya Singh heard her driver play azaan on his phone. This made her wonder if he has done his iftar yet. “I asked him “iftar kiya apne" he replied “Haan aaj road per hi ho gaya kyuki rental duty thi" I again asked “do you want to pay namaaz" he asked “can I? We parked the car on the roadside to let him do his prayers in the back seat while I sit in the front seat," she wrote in the caption of her LinkedIn post.

