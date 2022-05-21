This UK Company Will Pay You Rs 5 Lakh to Eat Only Dog Food for 5 Days

To all dog parents out there, have you ever tasted your dog’s food? Sounds weird? But that is all that you have to do to earn £5,000. A company in the UK is giving chance to people to taste plant-based dog food for five days and earn money for it. People can enroll themselves for this interesting job by applying through the company named OMNI’s official website by May 31, as per a Times Now report.

Recently, the dog food company in the UK released a notification asking people to apply to taste plant-based dog food which is made from sweet potatoes, lentils, brown rice, pumpkin, blueberries, peas, and cranberries. The person who’ll get recruited will have to eat only OMNI dog food for five days and nothing else. In return, the food company will pay the person £5,000 which is nearly Rs. 5 lakhs. During the five-day period, the person will have to record his experience based on taste, energy levels, mood, and bowel movements after consuming the dog food.

The dog food company claims that while other companies use animal by-products and unwanted leftovers for making dog food, they don’t use any mysterious ingredients. In a conversation with The Mirror, the co-founder of OMNI, Shiv Sivakumar said, “We decided to recruit a human taste tester to prove just how tasty and healthy plant-based dog food can be. I and the other founder of OMNI would even eat our products - and we're sure many other dog food brand producers wouldn't.”

There are certain eligibility criteria to apply for the job. The first one is that the person should be a resident of the United Kingdom. To apply for the vacancy, one must be above the age of 18. The company will only pay the amount once the challenge will be completed by the person chosen.

Isn’t this interesting?

