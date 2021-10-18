This UK Luxury Bed Firm Will Pay You to Lie on its Mattress, Take Nap, Watch Netflix

Crafted beds, a luxury bed firm in the United Kingdom, has given a new definition to the idea of “Netflix and chill". The firm is offering the chance to all the UK residents to earn £24,000 (Rs 24,82,322.40) per year for watching Netflix in bed all day. The company is currently accepting applications for a ‘mattress tester.’ The selected candidate will earn a handsome amount to stay tucked up in bed. The bed firm has said that the post of mattress tester has been created to provide the best mattress to its customers.

The company has reportedly said that the new employee who will be working as a mattress tester will test a new high-quality mattress each week. Besides this, there are a few other duties and rules.

The person, who will apply for the role will have to spend 37.5 hours a week, to inform the company about the comfortable level of the mattress. The company will also ship a new mattress to the tester’s home every week, Mirror reported. The person will have to assess the mattress on how comfortable they are. You will be allowed to nap or watch Netflix during the 37.5 hours a week.

Brian Dillon, the Marketing Manager at Crafted Beds, told Mirror that customer satisfaction is the utmost priority of the company.

“Whilst we have glowing reviews from our existing shoppers, we want to ensure that this continues, and hiring a mattress tester is a part of this strategy. This role will be an integral part of the Crafted Beds team," he said.

Currently, Crafted Beds are seeking UK residents, who can test their mattress without being interrupted. The company has said that the applicant must also have strong written communication skills so that he/she can write up the weekly mattress review.

