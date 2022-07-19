This UK Model is Charging Guests to Attend Her Wedding, And There's More

Karla Baluchi, a British model, plans to exchange vows soon at Cape Verde. She has also invited about 30 guests to the function, but there’s a catch. The attendees will have to pay a sum of Rs 9,000 to attend the wedding. Apart from that, they will also pay for their food bills.

According to an English daily, the 40-year-old earns well and does not want to waste a penny on the wedding. It was also reported that the flight and hotel charges also rest on the guests only.

Karla will tie the knots with 52-year-old Jovani. As per the couple, they are spending Rs 38 lakh on the wedding. The bride and groom have made no compromise for their grand wedding ceremony. Karla and Jovani have spent money on white horses and dresses as well. The duo has spent around Rs 6 lakh on a wedding ring.

Karla and Jovani are not unique. Many couples charge guests to attend their functions. A Reddit user posted her friend’s birthday invitation. In the invitation, she wrote, “Couples are not able to afford food so guests have to pay $99, which is roughly Rs 7,908."

