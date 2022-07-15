This Unique Innovation Shared by IAS Officer Reduces Load on Bulls

Even though we are surrounded by a plethora of modern technologies and vehicles, there are some parts of our country wherein people prefer bullock carts over others. This is evident in most rural areas of India, especially in the agriculture-rich regions. Needless to say, the heavy loads take a serious toll on the powerful animal. In a bid to reduce this burden from the back of an ox, a group of students from the Rajarambapu Institute of Technology (RIT) in Maharashtra’s Sangli district reportedly came up with a unique solution.

The picture of their unique innovation is doing rounds on the internet. Designing a portable tyre that can be attached to bullock carts of various kinds, the group of students took a step forward and truly thought out of the box. This unique idea came to light after IAS Officer Awanish Sharan tweeted the picture of the same. The picture shows a bullock cart, which is loaded with hay. The bullock cart is connected to two oxen in front and one tyre is attached to the cart in between the animals. It is claimed that the presence of the extra tyre reduces the weight on the animal’s back, making it easier for them to pull the cart.

The best part about this portable wheel is that it not only provides the “rolling support" but also can be adjusted as per the height of the animals. While sharing the picture of this distinctive innovation, Awanish Sharan wrote in the caption, “Rolling sport fitted on a bullock cart to reduce the load of bullocks". The unique innovation was appreciated by several users, who even complimented the students for making something in the country instead of buying a foreign innovation. One user wrote, “Confluence of traditional method and modern technique and that’s how Indian innovative minds should work keeping in view the indigenous ground realities instead of blindly copy-pasting massive & expensive foreign ideas."

There were a few who were a bit cynical about the innovation, as one user wrote, “Won’t work. I have loaded even bigger, heavier loads on a bullock cart. The weight has to be balanced on the wheels and a human should be able to lift the front to the bullock’s neck. Bull is just to pull, not carry the load." What are your views? Do you think this will help the animals in getting rid of some of the weight?

