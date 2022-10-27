This Unique Performance Depicts The Ups And Downs In The Journey Of Success

Entertainment is one of the most significant tools for communicating a message. And, a video of performance art by a French choreographer, Yoann Bourgeois, is a testament to the same. A snippet from Yoann’s performance recently went viral on Twitter, which became a hot topic of discussion among Twitterati.

The one-and-a-half-minute video shows the artist attempting to go up the stairs but he keeps falling on a trampoline. Yoann then bounces back up multiple times. The goal of the performance art, called Success Isn’t Linear, was to make viewers realise that the path to success is not linear. The falls were a portrayal of failures. The act of bouncing back up, every time he fell, was the portrayal of not giving up and resuming the process from where the point it all went wrong.

“Some real-life stuff here. “Success isn’t linear" by Yoann Bourgeois," read the tweet.

The viral video has amassed more than 2.57 crore views and over 5.15 lakh likes on the micro-blogging platform so far. The video also compelled Twitterati to share their perspective of it in the comments section.

A user remarked, “Yeah, but if you want to look at it in a more realistic way, he must roll down from the stair and struggles to crawl up the stair, sometimes it’s not easy to come back when you’ve failed, not everybody has a trampoline to bounce back, you know?"

To this, another user replied, “The trampoline is a physical metaphor, it’s not representing playfully bouncing directly back to the point of failure with no harm and continuing with ease. But that progress isn’t always directly up. You can douse it in pessimism and feel sorry for yourself or claw at your stairs."

The chain of replies to this debate showed how interested people were in understanding the video and deciphering its message.

