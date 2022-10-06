This Unlikely Dog-lamb Friendship Will Well Up Your Eyes

Friendships do not occur by choice, they happen by the stroke of destiny. When we go to school for the first time, we do not choose the person we want to be friends with. Instead, we make a bond with someone almost naturally. The animal kingdom is also no exception to the rule. Often many videos emerge on social media which depict unlikely friendships between animals that are a sheer treat to the eyes.

This adorable video that captures the unusual bond of love and affection between a farm dog and an abandoned lamb is bound to well up your eyes. Uploaded on Instagram by an account named Good News Movement, the now-viral visual has struck a chord with netizens.

“CARING CREATURES: Farm dog named Max raises a rejected lamb named Beau," read the caption.

The video was made upon the request of a curious user who put up a question poll on Instagram, wanting to know the reason behind the unusual bond between a dog and a lamb. The textual layout in the visual takes us through the sad story of a lamb named Beau who was abandoned by his mother, shortly after she was born.

The video shows Beau’s mother pushing her away, rejecting her kid. However, the lamb found her true friend and motherly affection in none other than a farm dog named Max. “She protected her, cleaned, her, played with her, and most importantly Max loved her," read the text.

The “inseparable" duo were seen spending a blissful time together, galloping on the fields, and playing with each other, with Beau picking up certain “doggy traits" and blending with her caretaker Max’s lifestyle.

The rest of the video showed Max and Beau having the time of their lives. They “still see each other daily. And will get to love and play with each other for the rest of their lives," read the last words in the adorable clip.

The heartwarming video has made Internet users overly emotional as is evident from the numerous comments in the post. “Them playing at the end got me," wrote one user. “Omgaaaah who is cutting the damn onions???" exclaimed another. “Awwww God bless Max," remarked a third.

The video has garnered more than 298k likes on the photo-sharing app and counting. What do you have to say about this beautiful and unexpected bond of friendship?

