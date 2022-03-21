This US Company Can Make a Clone of Your Pet, But For a Whopping Price

ViaGen, a US company that clones cats and dogs, has a huge waiting list after owners’ interest in cloning their pets spiked during Covid, a report in The Sun said.

Since 2015, ViaGen has been extremely successful in cloning cats and dogs, according to Lauren Aston, who is a part of the marketing department of the company. The ViaGen lab is the only place in the US where one can clone his cat or dog.

It takes up to Rs 26 lakh to clone a cat and 38 lakh to clone a dog. “Your veterinarian performs a non-invasive skin biopsy, comparable to mole removal," Aston explained to The Sun, “and sends the sample to our Cedar Park, Texas lab, where we grow the cell and freeze it."

She stated that the optimal time to obtain the DNA sample is during normal procedures such as a spay, neuter, or dental cleaning, although the process can also be completed within five days of the pet’s death. The frozen DNA sample is processed and preserved at ViaGen Pets’ cryostorage facility.

When the owner is ready to clone the pet, the ViaGen specialist swaps the nucleus of a donor egg with one of the founder’s frozen cells and produces an embryo using the patented technique, she explained. The embryo is put into a surrogate, who gives birth like a normal cat or dog and is subsequently weaned from the mother and given to the new owner. “You’re going to have a 100% genetic twin," Aston said.

Although there is no set restriction on how many times a surrogate can be used, Aston said ViaGen limits surrogates to two.

Since Dolly, the sheep, was cloned in 1996, the animal cloning technology has evolved. Prices of cloning will gradually fall as technology advances, according to Aston.

ViaGen is also collaborating with US Fish and Wildlife, Revive & Restore and the Service to clone a black-footed ferret, an endangered species with only approximately 300 surviving in the wild.

