This US Transgender Man Had no Idea He Was Pregnant And Then...

Speaking to a local TV channel, Nino said he realised he was transgender when he was 18 and started hormone therapy.

November 11, 2022

They met on a dating site dedicated to people who belong to the LGBTQ community and they have been inseparable since.
A transgender man surprised both himself and his transgender girlfriend by giving birth to a child, something he never thought was possible. The astonishing fact remains that he had no idea that he was pregnant until he gave birth to a baby. The journey of a transgender couple to become parents is not an easy one. This is the story of 27-year-old Nino and his 22-year-old girlfriend Joseline from New York.

Speaking to a local TV channel, Nino said he realised he was transgender when he was 18 and started hormone therapy. 22-year-old Joseline revealed that she discovered she was transgender and she used to apply her mother’s cosmetics. “I look like a man, and my girlfriend looks like a woman because we take hormones," Nino said.

They met on a dating site dedicated to people who belong to the LGBTQ community and they have been inseparable since. However, whenever the thought of becoming parents crossed their minds, it was always decided that Joseline would carry the baby as she identified as a woman. But fate had something else in store for them.

On the YouTube channel Truly, Nino said that delivering their baby was unexpected. Nino felt he needed to answer nature’s call and visited the loo for the same. But instead, in the washroom, the baby just came out of him.

It turned out Nino did not know he was pregnant until he gave birth to his son whom the couple named Julian. Nino says that since his hormone therapy changed his physiology to that of a man, he never thought that he would ever get pregnant but is elated now that it has happened. However, the couple now fears that their son will be judged because of their identity.

