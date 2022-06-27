This US Woman Can't Stop Singing Eye of The Tiger, Leaves Neighbours Annoyed

Jesse Thomas, an American, is a massive fan of Eye of the Tiger and frequently sings its songs. And everyone can’t be so perfect at singing. However, that doesn’t mean they should stop singing.

However, Jesse, who goes on the TikTok app by the username @thomboi__ aka, has shared that singing is troubling the neighbours. The landlord warned her that she would be evicted if she didn’t stop singing.

While sharing the picture she wrote, “I just got a letter from my landlord that my neighbours are about me singing Eye Of The Tiger nonstop. If I don’t stop I will get evicted."

Jesse is a huge Eye of the Tiger fan and frequently sings its songs. She has gained a huge fan following by singing these songs on her social media platforms. Jessie may have become a viral sensation, but she doesn’t make any sense to her neighbours. Instead of liking her songs and supporting her, they are annoyed.

Advertisement

Following Jesse’s post, her followers questioned why the landlord was not enjoying the free shows. At the same time, some people have accepted that it can be a problem for the neighbours to keep singing songs like this continuously. One of the users said, “If I also listened to the song in such a loud voice nonstop, I would have complained."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.