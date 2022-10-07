This US Woman Moved 9,000 Miles to Marry 30 Years Younger Tanzanian Man

Another story of a real-life power couple, whose love crossed the borders is of Saitoti and Deborah Babu. Deborah Babu, an American woman staying in California, fell in love with Saitoty, a Tanzanian Maasai tribesman. Saitoty is 30 years younger than Deborah Babu. Deborah has two daughters and a son.

This woman travelled some 9,000 miles from America to Tanzania to marry her better half. Although Deborah and Saitoty were criticised by their families for their decision to marry; at last love sees no colour, age, or border.

You might be wondering how Deborah and Saitoty met. Deborah met Saitoty while travelling to Tanzania with her daughter, Joyce, in October 2017. The mother and daughter accompanied Saitoti while walking on a beach in Zanzibar. Out of courtesy, Saitoty and his fellow tribesman offered some souvenirs, Deborah declined them but asked if they could take a photo with them.

That’s how the two, Deborah and Saitoty, struck a friendship, which eventually evolved into a romantic relationship. Saitoty found his love in Deborah, hence he accompanied them to their next destination. When it was time to return, Saitoty thought of proposing to Deborah for marriage. But before he could say, Deborah returned to the US.

The connection between Saitoti and Deborah was established. Deborah’s kids motivated her to visit Tanzania all alone and propose to Saitoti. It was there when Deborah and Saitoty proposed to each other for marriage. The pair got hitched in traditional Maasai style in June 2018.

But Deborah and Saitoty’s wedding was made legal this year. Speaking with the Daily Star, Deborah shared her happiness and said, “I never expected to find a husband and marry someone so much younger than me but he is the kindest and most caring man. People ask if I adopted him or if I’m his grandma which can make Saitoti upset. We just like to focus on ourselves and our happiness."

