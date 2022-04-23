This Varanasi Shop Gives Free Lemons, Petrol if You Buy a Mobile Phone

The prices of lemon and fuel aren’t a secret anymore. Where a kilo of lemons was available for Rs 50-60, the price of the same commodity is Rs 200-300. Everyone on the internet is hogging at the news to either make content or protest. Amidst this price hike, a mobile shop owner from Varanasi, Yash Jaiswal did not waste this amazing opportunity to come up with a deal that is arguably one of the catchiest ones out there.

Yash Jaiswal, the owner of Mobi World, Varanasi, has launched this offer – Buy a phone worth more than Rs 10,000 and take 1 litre of petrol home for free. Other than this, an offer that is live is if you buy accessories too, you can take home lemons worth Rs 100 for free.

The shop owner thought of converting the crisis into an opportunity by launching new offers that would attract more customers and increase sales. Looks like the plan worked. While talking to Navbharat Times, Yash revealed the customer response has increased and the overall sales are higher than they used to be before the offers were launched. He also said that the offers would continue to be in effect even after the prices come down.

People from all around the nation took interest in Yash Jaiswal’s idea and the offer went viral on social media. A photo of the poster that announces the offer is circulating on Instagram with various people posting funny comments. A user on Instagram compared the mobile shop to Gada Electronics (owned by Jethalal in the hit TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) that used to give similar hilarious offers.

The comment was under a meme that had the upper half as the banner of the offer and the lower half of a child saying “This Is Business" with a smile on his face.

