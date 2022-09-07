This Video Of a Tiger Playing With a Snowball Will Melt Your Heart

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear about a lion, tiger, cheetah, or any other wild animal? Of course, it makes you scared. You’ve probably seen these animals hunting in movies as well.

And the internet keeps surprising us with a lot of adorable and shocking videos these days. A video wherein a tiger is seen enjoying his own company with a snowball has surfaced on social media. You might fall in love with this adorable creature.

This video was tweeted by the official account of Glurpo. While tweeting the video, the user wrote, “Don’t care, playing, having fun, making a snowball." The adorable video shows the tiger playing with a snowball just like a child in a snow-studded area.

It’s hard to tell if he’s in a cage or out in the open forest. He has a snowball in front of him and is playing with it the same way cats play with wool balls or house balls. The tiger rolls it by raising its front legs and then gnashing its teeth.

The video has received over 6 lakh views, and the comments section has been filled with adorable comments. One of the users commented, “I wish someone would make me into a snowball."

Another wrote, “The most ferocious animal capable of killing a man in mere seconds."

Another wrote, “This is so real and true omg how did they get this footage of me."

