This Video of Cat And Dog Cuddling Is Setting BFF Goals

Who said a cat-dog relationship has to have hints of animosity? This adorable pet duo is proving there is nothing but love between them. In a video shared on Twitter, a cat and dog are seen cuddling together in a clip montage. They are not only sharing naps and toys, but also bath time. There is a calm look on their faces. With closed eyes, they are standing close together for a pose. This inseparable pet duo looks as cuddly as they sound. Check out the clip here:

Social media users cannot seem to get enough of these furry companions. Watching them all cuddled up against each other is melting their hearts. A Twitter user mentioned they are perhaps soulmates, who have already been human together or waiting for their turn.

Many were glad to see that they were not turning into mortal enemies the moment they were caught on camera. A Twitter user wrote, “When we see this loving display of a difference i.e. dog/cat juxtaposed to human beings, which us/ we all are. It’s quite shameful that we can’t come together and we have a process of reasoning. If we just had the ‘courage’ without presupposition without ‘hypocrisy’. How many got the courage?"

Another comment read, “This is just the cutest thing I’ve seen on Twitter today. Thanks for posting these adorable animals."

“I bet the cat has asked the dog if he would still love her if she was a carrot," a third user commented.

Many Twitter users joked that they cannot believe they are jealous of these furry friends and that they would love to have in their life such warmth and love. Some even shared their favorite snap from the montage, while others shared similar videos of cat-dog interactions.

Another user reminisced about the time when their cat used to meow to find their dog to cuddle with him. Sadly, the dog had passed away. The user also shared an adorable clip of an interaction between the pets. All these happily co-existing cats and dogs are turning into the definition of friendship goals.

