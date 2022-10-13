This Video of Giant Cobra Coming Out of a Shoe in Mysore Will Give You the Creeps

A video which has recently gone viral shows a snake curled up inside a snow. This is not it. As the video moves further, you see a giant cobra coming out of it. In the video, a person can be seen moving the shoe using a stick. This is when the cobra aggressively pops out. As per the caption of the video, the incident took place in Mysore, Karnataka. “Shocking video of cobra #snake in Mysore, Karnataka hiding inside the shoe," read the caption of the video.

The incident took place when a person was about to wear his shoe but found a snake curled up inside. According to a report by NDTV, a snake catcher was called at the spot after this to lure the cobra out. Have a look for yourself:

“Everyone needs attention," sarcastically wrote a Twitter user while Retweeting the video.

Meanwhile, earlier, a video which went viral showed a man grabbing the snake and swiftly moving it aside. This is when the giant reptile disappears in the dark. People behind the camera can be heard screaming in scare as the venomous reptile could have bitten the man.

The act left the internet divided. “Your views on it. Going in wildlife habitat & disturbing or saving it from road accident. Video is from important wildlife habitual in south India," read the caption of the video. Soon the video was being discussed by Twitter users, with many sharing their points of view in the reply section. “I think there are better ways to move the Snake off the road without handling it. I think his intentions are commendable though, most people will just drive around and take pictures," a user wrote.

