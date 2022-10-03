This Video of Man Offering Water to Injured Snake is Winning Hearts on Internet

People often go out of their way to help the needy. The sweet gesture of offering some help that is urgently required while others ignore the needy is and should be much appreciated. A video showing a man helping an injured snake by offering it water has surfaced on Twitter.

A user shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “Man gives water to an injured snake and shows humanity." The meaning of the word “humanity" doesn’t mean that a human is compassionate exclusively to only fellow humans. It means that humans are compassionate towards every living thing in the world. The video proves this right.

The 30-second footage shows a man offering water to an injured snake. The snake slowly opens its mouth at regular intervals to drink water as the man continues to pour it.

