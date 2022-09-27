This Video Will Make You Think Twice Before Going Wild With Your Friends At a Party

The internet keeps treating us with visuals we couldn’t have imagined, right? Absolutely. One such video has surfaced on social media where a group of girls was seen dancing together and then what happened next was shocking.

Who doesn’t enjoy having a blast at a party? Everyone enjoys a good time, especially if the celebration is among friends. One such video where the happy dance of three friends results in an accident is going viral.

This video is going viral on the social media platform called Reddit. In the video, three girls are dancing and jumping together so fiercely that they broke the ground and fell into it. Thousands of people have been drawn to this video. Watching the video, you, too, will think twice before jumping out loud the next time.

This video has been shared on Reddit by an account named Humble Taylor. People have liked the video very much, and thousands of likes have come on it. Hundreds of people have also commented on this.

One of the users said, “Imagine being the chick in the white dress floundering at the edge and you almost don’t fall in but then your besties death grabs both your arms and drags you down face first. Yikes."

Another wrote, “I noticed this with every single sinkhole-related video or picture they never show the inside! Maybe I’m just weird, but when I see a giant hole, my first instinct is to want to see how far down it goes."

One more said, “It’s some kind of false floor over a vertical tunnel. If you pause it on the hole, you’ll see a neatly bricked tunnel going straight down, the same diameter as the jumpers."

Another said, “In the defense of those who poured it, I assume the hole wasn’t there at the time and nobody knew it had formed since. Edit - upon closer inspection, it appears to be a well they covered up. So yea, they fucked that one."

