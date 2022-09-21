This Village in Nagaland Falls in Both India and Myanmar; Know More

India is a country of diverse cultures and is a hub of various traditional customs and beliefs. A lot of us, living in the urban regions of the country, often remain oblivious to many lesser-known cultural variations in the rural areas of the country. Today, we are going to tell you about a place, not just known for its culture but also because of its geographical anomalies. And guess what? The chieftain of this place has, not one, two or three, but 60 wives.

The man is the king of the Konyak tribe, residing in the interiors of the Nagaland state. The Longwa village of Nagaland, where the king resides with his 60 wives, is torn between two countries. The village lies on the border of India and Myanmar and hence geographically, is shared by both countries. According to a report in Outlook India, the king is called Angh, who has 60 wives. Apart from his village, he is also the king of 100 villages in Myanmar, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

A very interesting fact is that the border separating India and Myanmar is believed to pass right through Angh’s residence. Because of the geography involved, residents of this village have dual citizenship in both countries and are permitted to roam freely across the border without the need for travel documents.

The Konyak tribe has, in recent times, adapted modernity to some extent after they adopted Christianity in the 1960s. However, before that, they were known for their barbarism and were referred to as ‘headhunter’ due to the barbaric custom of attacking neighbouring villages and decapitating the opposing warriors. The decapitated heads were taken as trophies and considered a symbol of power and prestige.

