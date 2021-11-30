This Viral Video of Boy Drying His Hair Using Desi Jugaad Will Blow Your Mind

A video wherein a boy is seen drying his hair with the help of a desi alternative is going viral on social media and even left social media users stunned. The video shows that the steam coming out of a pressure cooker is being used to dry hair.

According to reports, the video has been shared on Instagram by an account, Black_lover_ox . The name of this dryer is a pressure cooker hairdryer. While the video may make you laugh initially, it may well also compel you to think of how one could come up with such ideas?

The video shows a man drying his hair from the steam released by a pressure cooker. He is drying and setting his hair with the steam. The hairdryer video is going viral and has crossed 30 lakh views, while more than 5.5 lakh users have liked the clip so far.

In this video, a boy is seen drying his hair from a pressure cooker in a funny way. There is no dryer but a desi jugaad, something never seen before. However, some people have also stated that the idea was a perfect example of stupidity, putting lives at risk.

The video has surprised people on the Internet since they never thought there could be a desi alternative to a hairdryer. Some of the users have enjoyed the video while some are stunned by the courage of the boy. They have also raised the concerns and possibility of the explosion of the cooker.

