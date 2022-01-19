This Virtual Reality Game Traps You in Paris's Notre Dame Fire. Can You Escape it?

What if you stepped into the boots of one of the firefighters present during the fire of Paris’s Notre Dame cathedral? That’s the concept behind a new experience being created by Ubisoft. The French video game giant has teamed up with director Jean-Jacques Annaud and film production and distribution company Pathé for a unique virtual reality escape game. It’s set to release this March on the occasion of the release of the film “Notre Dame on Fire."

A look back at a tragic event that touched the whole world, the film “Notre Dame on Fire" sees director Jean-Jacques Annaud retrace each moment of the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. On the occasion of its release in theaters, the French director partnered with Ubisoft to develop a virtual reality escape game. For an hour, players will slip into the role of one of the Paris firefighters present at the time of the fire. They will have to search for relics while fighting the fire to save the Notre Dame cathedral.

The two parties began discussions on the project in early 2021. In order to create the most realistic experience, Ubisoft had access to the film script written by Jean-Jacques Annaud and Thomas Bidegain. The film “Notre Dame on Fire" is scheduled to be released in March 2022. The escape game should also be launched at the same time around the world. According to Variety, Ubisoft already has other such projects with the “Avatar" and “Star Wars" licenses.

The 12th-century cathedral was under renovation at the time of the accidental April fire, which destroyed its roof and collapsed its spire. With no more roof to keep the massive stone structure stable, the cathedral’s surviving vaults were crucial to keeping it standing, but they were vulnerable.

Some 50,000 tubes of scaffolding crisscrossed the back of the edifice at the time of the fire, and some were damaged. Removing them without causing further problems was one of the toughest parts of the cleanup effort.

