'This Was My Multiverse of Madness': Throwback Memes Feature 'Om Shanti Om' to 'Ramayana'

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) recently hit the screens and sparked off a new meme trend as most Marvel blockbusters will do. The sequel to the 2016 film marks the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the cloaked superhero while Wanda Maximoff appears in a brand new avatar — the Scarlett Witch. People on Twitter have devised a meme template out of it. “This was my multiverse of madness", they will tweet, and what follows can be any random film, TV or other franchise of the past that you can imagine- it only has to involve multiple people. So far, scenes from Ramayana, Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean, Om Shanti Om to One Direction members have all fit seamlessly into the meme.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness aka Doctor Strange 2 has recorded an impressive opening day box office collection in India. The Marvel film had opened advance bookings a month in advance, a first for Marvel in India, and it seems like it has worked in the film’s favour. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that Doctor Strange 2 has collected Rs 27.5 crore net on day 1 in India.

The opening day collections led to Doctor Strange 2 recording the fourth biggest Hollywood opener in India. Avengers: Endgame continues to hold the top spot with Rs 53.10 crore opening day collections. Last week, it was reported that the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has collected over Rs 10 crore with just the advance booking. The movie still had 10 days to go before the film could release at the time. Speaking about Marvel’s decision to open bookings for Doctor Strange 2 a month in advance, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures, said, “Marvel films have always created magic at the Indian box office and a month advance opening has been a very strategic move from the studio. There has been a massive response on the advance booking and with the increasing demand from the fans, we are expecting all the shows across India to go house full very soon."

