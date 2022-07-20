This Wedding Dress Hides an Optical Illusion. Internet Calls it 'Rorschach Test'

Optical illusions are a perfect blend of art and psychology. They are one of the most entertaining pieces of content on the internet. While generally, these illusions are seen in the form of an image or a video, social media users are stumped about how a wedding dress comprises an optical illusion.

A post that surfaced on Reddit shows a woman wearing a white wedding dress. At first glance, it looks like a regular wedding dress with abstract embroidery work done on it. It is only when one maintains the gaze for a while that a fixed pattern reveals itself. The ornate pattern displays what looks like the face of a grumpy old man.

Sharing the post, the user, in the caption, wrote, “Saw this gem on Stillwhite – all I can see is the face of a grumpy old man in the lace." Stillwhite is a UK-based bridal dress bazaar.

Take a look:

Since being shared, the post is accumulating some interesting observations in the comments section. One user wrote, “It is a Rorschach test in a dress! Fun game for all the guests!" Rorschach test is a projective psychological test in which the subjects are shown inkblots and the analysis is done based on their interpretation of the blots. Many users registered their interpretations too. “I see a Chinese Dragon!" wrote one user. “I see a Japanese temple creature," wrote another.

While this dress garnered myriad reactions, another dress that got viral divided the internet into two distinct groups. A laced dress, known as The Dress, had netizens divided with one section seeing the dress as white and golden, while the other section seeing the dress as black and blue. And each section was quite sure about the other being wrong.

So, what are your thoughts on this?

