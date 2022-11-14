Home » News » Buzz » This Woman Asked Internet to Edit Her Photo And The Results Are Hilarious

This Woman Asked Internet to Edit Her Photo And The Results Are Hilarious

A twitter user posted her image and asked netizens to edit it for her. The people did not shy away and gave out hilarious results.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: November 14, 2022, 16:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Woman Asked Internet to Edit Her Photo. (Image: Twitter/@DhakoDisha)
Editing pictures can be tricky at times and people often seek help for the same. This girl on Twitter did the same and posted a picture of herself, asking netizens to edit it for her. She asked people to remove a woman right behind her. The woman can be seen wearing a red sweater. However, like always, netizens did not shy and flaunted their editing skills and the results will leave you in splits.

While some morphed the image, others were seen completely photoshopping it. Have a look:

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user Sunny shared a screenshot in which a Pakistani boy can be seen standing and admiring the view. In the caption, he can be seen asking people to edit his image and bring him a little in the centre. However, netizens took full advantage of this moment and edited it in ways you cannot imagine. While a few morphed him in the middle of a cricket field, others added animations and text to the images. The uploader himself uploaded a few screenshots.

How will you edit the image if given a chance?

