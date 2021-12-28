This Woman Has Forehead Wrinkles at The Age of 36

As we age, it is natural to have wrinkles on the face. These wrinkles are mostly visible on the forehead of individuals. The wrinkle lines get visible as soon as a person raises the eyebrows, indicating that age is going up.

While it is common for a lot of people to get forehead wrinkles at an early age, there is a woman whose forehead wrinkles are always there. Irrespective of whether she shrinks her eyebrows or straightens them, the wrinkles on her forehead do not vanish no matter how hard she tries.

Kim Hoeltje, 36, is a well-known personality on platforms such as Tiktok and Instagram. On social media, she often shares photos linked to food and drinks and also posts her videos, The Sun reported

But netizens always troll Hoeltje for one thing which is the wrinkles on her forehead. As per the report, Kim lately shared a video on Tiktok about how individuals mock her for her wrinkles.

Many people also advise her to get plastic surgery done, Kim further informed that people comment on her asking her to get the botox procedure done or go through facial plastic surgery.

Many people frequently ask her about her age and comment that she looks much older than her real age. One user wrote that it seems she kept her face under a press. However, Kim does not mind the comments.

Many individuals support her on social media too and also compliment her work. One user, writing in support of Kim, said that we should stop remarking on the body of people nor should we advise them how to deal with their bodies. Another user lauded Kim and called her gorgeous and said that grown-ups should not put up such comments.

