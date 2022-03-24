This Woman Sold Used Clothes, Shoes Online, Now Owns Big Fashion Brand

Adewumi Akinyotu, 39, who sold old clothes and shoes with her husband, Samuel Akinyotu, on eBay is now the owner of a big fashion brand, Fashion Flair.

Fashion Flair, run by the couple, sells second-hand and new clothes and shoes from ordinary to designer brands.

However, the award-winning family business of Adewumi and Samuel had a very humble beginning. Adewumi and Samuel faced financial difficulties when the couple had their first child in 2011.

Adewumi, who worked as a maths teacher then, left her job to take care of her child. However, before she could look for another job, she got pregnant with her second child. The family was not doing well financially.

Adewumi wanted a job that would financially help her and also allow her to take care of her children at the same time. To ensure money kept coming in, Adewumi started to sell used fashion items online. She made her first sale in May 2012.

In a report in The Mirror, Adewumi says that She did not intend to have a business; she just wanted to support her family in her way.

Managing Fashion Flair while looking after three kids is tough so Adewumi wakes up at 3 am every day to get things done. She says that by the time her boys wake up in the morning fifty per cent of her work is done.

She finds the items for her brand by visiting shops, markets, and car boot sales, then she cleans them up and resells them. Adewumi in this way has built up a network of contacts.

Adewumi got a warehouse to hold the expanding number of Fashion Flair products after the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. When the second lockdown happened, she discovered that all of the places where she could find the items that she would later sell were closed.

However, she had a lot of inventory, and the pandemic meant that people were buying more items online. This kept her business going.

Adewumi’s brand has 100% positive feedback on eBay.

